Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week.

The state’s Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the program has been a big success.

But federal funding is running out. Beshear says the program would resume if more federal dollars arrive.

The fund also provided $23 million in utility and internet assistance to Kentuckians.