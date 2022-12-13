Pair sentenced in cold case murder from 2009

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll were sentenced Tuesday for their involvement in a cold case murder that went unsolved for more than a decade.

Martin was sentenced to 10 years for criminal facilitation to murder. She’ll receive credit for time already spent in jail.

Carroll was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for manslaughter. He’ll receive credit for time already spent in jail.

Probation was denied for both.

The pair was arrested two years ago and 11 years after 71-year-old Charlie Sowers, the owner of Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge, was found dead. Police were investigating the case ever since Sowers was found with a head injury at his home on Augusta Drive in May 2009. He later died at a hospital from blunt force trauma.

At the sentencing, one of Sowers’s daughters, Sharon Mckinney addressed Martin and Carroll in an emotional exchange.

“71 years old and you all felt the need to beat my father and leave him,” she said. “Was it worth it? Are you sorry at all? Or are you only sorry you got caught?”

Mckinney said they knew the whole time it was Carroll and Martin who killed Sowers.