Pair charged with vandalizing church bus in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people have been charged in connection to a church bus vandalism in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Ashley Cope and 27-year-old Natasha Scott were arrested Thursday. The two were allegedly caught on surveillance video cutting holes in the gas tanks of two church vans in the parking lot at Victory Baptist Church.

When Cope and Scott were arrested, police say they found needles and methamphetamine as well.

Cope is charged with criminal mischief – first-degree; two counts of criminal trespassing – third-degree; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott is charged with criminal mischief – first-degree; two counts of criminal trespassing – third-degree; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.