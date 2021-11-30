Pair charged with stealing propane tanks
Caught during traffic stop
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people have been charged in connection with a string of propane tank thefts in Clay County.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson said 42-year-old Jason Smith, of South Highway 421 in Clay County, and 44-year-old Katie McCarter, of Highway 1524,
were arrested after Deputy Kendric Smith and Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison made a traffic stop on White Street on a car that matched the description f one used in propane tank thefts in the community.
The sheriff said deputies found numerous propane tanks taken from businesses around the county.
Smith is charged with:
• Theft $1,000 < $10,000
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Possession of Burglary Tools
McCarter is charged with:
• Theft $1,000 < $10,000
• Possession of Burglary Tools