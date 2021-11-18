Pair charged in connection with January shooting death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death in January.

The Lexington Police Department said 23-year-old Mercedes Childress and 22-year-old Davontae Cobb have been charged with murder in connection with the Jan. 9, 2021, shooting

death of 28-year-old John Harris.

Both suspects already were in jail on other charges. According to jail records, Cobb has been arrested as an adult as far back as July 2017. He has been in jail since Feb. 4 on the most recent round of charges. They include burglary, murder, first-degree robbery, wanton endangerment, persistent felony offender, and other offenses.

Childress has been in jail since March 19 with charges including first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree robbery and murdder.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JAN. 9, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, police were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Cove Lake Drive and Squires Road. Officers then located a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a car that had wrecked in a nearby parking lot at 3390 Richmond Road.

The victim, John Harris, 28, identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.