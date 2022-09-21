Paducah Police Department make 14 arrests after fentanyl trafficking investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fourteen people have been arrested, and a total of 23 indicted, after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking by the Paducah Police Department.

Paducah police say the investigation began in early 2021 after an increase in fentanyl and fentanyl overdoses was seen locally. One week ago Wednesday, arrests began and so far, 14 of 23 have been made.

As of today, police have seized about 8,000 fentanyl pills, six handguns, two rifles and more than $242,000 in cash. They estimate the value of the seized pills at approximately $200,000.

All 14 arrested were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail, except those who were already in jail on other charges and were served warrants in those jails.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Paducah Police Department, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Illinois State Police, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Probation and Parole.

Arrested

Jasmine D. Baker, 19, of Ohio Street, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Garrett E. Beach, 26, of Metropolis, IL, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Avian M. Costello, 37, of Jack Gray Drive, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Lavance N. Davenport Sr., 46, of South 6th Street, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Lavanti N. Davenport, 20, of Levin Avenue, four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Enrico G. Fuhr, 28, of North 23rd Street, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Johnny B. Harmon III, 30, of Park Avenue, three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

De’Tysha L. Laster, 23, of Coronado Court, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Christopher J. Russell, 37, of Jack Gray Drive, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Samuel G. Shocklee, 23, of Calvert City, KY, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Cameron Shumpert, 29, of Levin Avenue, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense)

Dorian Q. Shumpert, 31, of Glenwood Drive, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense)

Dominick D. Tyler, 19, of Grand Rivers, KY, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Paul G. West, 25, of Lone Oak Road, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense)

Paducah police are still looking for nine other people who have been indicted but not arrested. They say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected.