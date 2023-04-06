Paducah couple in custody after children test positive for cocaine, meth, fentanyl

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ)

4/6/23, 3:28 p.m.

Burns and Burnside have both been arrested, according to Paducah police.

Police were searching for the pair after their 2-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine. They’re now facing additional charges after two more of their children tested positive for illegal drugs.

The 2-year-old, in total, tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana and fentanyl. Police say the pair said she “must have gotten into something during a visit to a local park in the hour prior to their bringing her to the hospital.” However, officers say they obtained evidence that the couple and the child left for the hospital directly from their home.

Police then tested the other three children in the home. They say a 3-year-old tested positive for cocaine and marijuana and a 2-month-old tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl. Information is still pending on the last child.

Burns turned herself in at the McCracken County Regional Jail. Burnside was arrested at his home.

Burns is now charged with three counts of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under) and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and methamphetamine). Burnside is now charged with three counts of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under), two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine/second offense and methamphetamine) and on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

All four children were removed from the home by Social Services representatives.

Officers say additional charges are likely.

3/31/23, 12:24 p.m.

Paducah police say they’re looking for two people after their 2-year-old child tested positive for cocaine.

On Sunday, Chrishell Burns and Jakyron Burnside brought their 2-year-old daughter to a local emergency room, saying she was lethargic, in and out of consciousness and having trouble breathing.

The child tested positive for cocaine, according to police, and was given Narcan. The child recovered and was flown to an out-of-state hospital for further care.

Burns and Burnside were interviewed at the hospital the following day where they both denied using cocaine, police say. A search warrant was obtained for their Paducah home, where officers found 2.5 grams of cocaine, a container of methamphetamine and a “small amount” of marijuana.

The 2-year-old child and her three siblings were removed from the home by social services.

Police are now looking for Burns and Burnside.

They are both charged with criminal abuse and possession of a controlled substance. Police say additional charges are likely.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 270-444-8550.