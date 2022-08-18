PACE arrives in Kentucky, aims for cost-effective, quality care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new program has arrived in Kentucky to help provide cost-effective, quality care to vulnerable, older adults.

The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, is designed for people 55 and older. Enrollees voluntarily join the program, which provides medical and social services. Most are also dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.

“This milestone is years in the making,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a press release. “The implementation of this PACE in Kentucky expands health care services available to aging Kentuckians who would otherwise qualify for Medicaid nursing home placement. It provides them with an array of home and community-based services – where most people want to remain anyway – and at lesser costs than a nursing home.”

Participants must meet specific criteria to qualify for PACE services including:

55 years or older

State certification of the facility to provide nursing home-level care

Ability to live safely in the community at the time of enrollment

Residence in a PACE service area

While utilizing PACE providers, individuals enrolled in the program will work with a team of health professionals to receive coordinated care, including primary care, physical therapy and social support. They may receive other services, such as home health, that are provided under the contract. For most participants, the comprehensive service package enables them to remain in their community rather than receive care in a nursing home.

Two providers – Bluegrass Care Navigators and Horizon PACE – have been certified through Kentucky’s PACE program, serving people in Anderson, Barren, Clinton, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Jackson, Jessamine, Laurel, Madison, McClean, McCreary, Ohio, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren, Wayne and Woodford Counties.