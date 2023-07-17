Owsley Co. woman charged with murder after DUI crash that killed pedestrian

OWSLEY, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Owsley County woman is charged with murder after she allegedly was driving under the influence and hit a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of the road.

The crash happened on Saturday, July 15 around 8:30 p.m. on Kentucky Highway 30 near the intersection of Stamper Road.

Micka Mckinney was driving on KY-30 when she hit Ethan Bolin, who was walking on the shoulder of the road, according to Kentucky State Police.

Bolin was pronounced dead at the scene by Owsley County Coroner Rob Morgan.

Mckinney was arrested and is charged with the following: