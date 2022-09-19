Owingsville man wins $777K from scratch-off ticket

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Owingsville man has won $777,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, stopped by Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast last week when he bought a $20 Mega 7’s Limited Edition ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery. He later scratched the ticket and realized he matched the number 26 on the last row.

“I got to looking at [the prize amount] when I first thought I won $7,000. I scratched further and further until I saw $777,000. I was so nervous. The more I looked at it the more nervous I got,” the man told lottery officials.

The following day, he, along with his wife and son, drove to lottery headquarters to claim his prize. After taxes, he received $551,670.

He told officials they were going to take their time and don’t want to do anything too quick with their prize money.

Liberty Mart 3 will receive a $7,770 bonus for selling the winning ticket.