Owenton man accused of abusing seven-month old child

Isaiah Renfro was arrested after a medical examination of the child at UK Hospital

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 22-year old Owenton man was arrested Thursday after being accused of abusing a seven-month old child, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say the initial call was for a child choking in Owenton and that the baby may have been having a seizure.

KSP says the child was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington.

Due to signs of possible abuse along with the results of medical examinations and interviews, Isaiah Renfro was arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 or Under, according to investigators.

He was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by State Police.