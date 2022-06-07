Overnight shooting sends 2 to hospital

Lexington police say they found two people suffering from bullet wounds, around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Lexington, KY (WTVQ) -Two people have been hospitalized, following an overnight shooting in Lexington.

According to the Lexington police department, officers were called to the 400 block of oak street, around 1:15 a-m. There, they found two adults suffering what they are calling non-life-threatening gun shot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Investigators were also able to locate a vehicle that had taken some bullet damage at 420 oak street, as well as a few shell casings on nearby beaver creek drive.

Police say, there are no suspects at this time. If you have nay information that could help in this case, you are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.