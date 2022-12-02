Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after being shot at an apartment complex off Nicholasville Road.

According to Lexington police, around 1:30 a.m. they received reports of a man who was shot but when they got to the scene, they couldn’t find the man. An hour later, he showed up at a local hospital.

Investigators say they believe the man may have tried to break into someone’s home before he was shot, and they expect charges to come from that incident.

More details will be released later Friday.