Overnight Lexington structure fire under investigation, crews encountered hoarding conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters found hoarding conditions when fighting an overnight fire in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews responded to the 1300 block of Southern Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 for a reported structure fire.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a lot of smoke coming from a house and the incident was upgraded to a working structure fire. As they went in the structure, first responders encountered hoarding conditions in the home.

The fire was under control after about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The starting location and the cause of the fire are currently under investigation. According to the owner of the home, it was a grease fire.