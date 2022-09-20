Over $950K going to combat substance abuse in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Appalachian Regional Commission is awarding over $950,000 to Volunteers of America Mid-States to expand its substance abuse treatment program in Manchester.

Volunteers of America Mid-States will use the $952,754 to renovate a space in downtown Manchester and partner with a health clinic to provide services to Kentuckians recovering from drug addiction, according to a press release. The nationwide organization provides hundreds of human service programs, including substance abuse treatment, housing and healthcare, to 1.5 million Americans in 400 communities across the country. They have also established a number of addiction treatment initiatives in Southeastern Kentucky.

Sen. Mitch McConnell praised the funding, saying:

“Volunteers of America Mid-States provides vital services to Kentuckians throughout the Commonwealth and is well-equipped to expand its addiction treatment services in Southeastern Kentucky. I’ve seen the life-changing impact of their work firsthand and was glad to work with Jennifer Hancock to support their federal grant application as they seek to broaden their programming. ARC funding is critical for organizations like Volunteers of America Mid-States that help at-risk Kentuckians, so I’m proud to partner with my friend Congressman Rogers to support robust ARC funding during the appropriations process.”