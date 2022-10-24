Over $33,000 raised at Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation raised $33,500 during its seventh Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K.

The funds raised at the Oct. 15 event will help underinsured and uninsured women across Kentucky access breast and cervical cancer resources, according to a press release.

“For the past 10 years, our Yes, Mamm! program has helped women and men access life-saving preventive screenings and resources for treatment, and we are proud of the lasting impact it has left on our communities,” said Leslie Smart, with Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation. “Thank you to our sponsors and participants for raising awareness for this important cause. We are touched by all who gathered to support local cancer survivors, those affected by the diseases and remember the ones we have lost to breast and cervical cancers.”

Over the past 10 years, the Yes, Mamm! program has raised nearly $3.5 million to provide free mammography screenings, diagnostic testing and support, according to the press release. The program has also supplied 4,500 screening mammograms, 850 diagnostic mammograms, 900 ultrasounds and approximately $30,500 in transportation assistance to those in need.