Over $11M going to improve transportation, air quality in 5 counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear says $11.3 million in awards is going to seven transportation projects that should improve air quality and reduce traffic congestion in Kentucky.

The funding comes from Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, a federal reimbursement program administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Below is a list of the projects:

City of Georgetown: $1,597,550 for Cardinal Drive roadway improvements by converting to a two-way roadway with a designated left turn lane in front of the Scott County High School to reduce queues and improve traffic flow

TANK: $2,836,089 to replace four diesel buses with hybrid buses

Boone County Fiscal Court: $660,000 for Southpark Drive and KY 237 intersection improvements to reduce traffic congestion and queuing at an intersection that carries commercial truck and passenger vehicles

Lextran: Replace four diesel buses and six paratransit gas-powered vehicles

Lexington Fayette Urban County Government: extend fiber optic network along a section of Man o’ War Boulevard to enhance traffic management capabilities, like better traffic signal timing

TARC: Replace two diesel buses with electric buses

Louisville Jefferson County Metro Government: LaGrange Road corridor bicycle/pedestrian improvements, including the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and intersection improvements

This funding will cover most of the project costs, according to a press release. Recipients provide a 20 percent local match and are responsible for executing the project.