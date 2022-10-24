Over 1,000 fake IDs seized in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over 1,000 fake driver’s licenses were found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inside a package at Louisville’s Port of Entry earlier this month.

During an Oct. 12 routine inspection, officers say they found a package that was marked as trousers. But inside, officers found 1,094 U.S. driver’s licenses, five Australian driver’s licenses, two Canadian driver’s licenses and two United Kingdom driver’s licenses.

The licenses were from Hong Kong and all lacked security features and were of poor quality, officers said. Additionally, the shipment was just being sent to one residence in Cincinnati.