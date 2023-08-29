Over 1,000 acres of new public hunting land to open in Boone, Breckinridge counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two new properties, one in Boone County and one in Breckinridge County, will open next month for public hunting access.

On Sept. 1, the Belvedere tract (in Breckinridge County) and the Decker WMA (in Boone County) will open, adding over 1,000 new public access hunting acreage.

“With the combination of grasslands and early successional habitat, coupled with adjoining forested areas, it should provide excellent opportunities for outdoors enthusiasts,” Derek Beard, assistant director of the Wildlife Division for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said.

