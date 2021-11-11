Ovarian cancer survivor Melissa Benton honored at ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An infusion center bay at the Baptist Health Lexington cancer center has been named in honor of ovarian cancer survivor Melissa Benton.

The ceremony on Nov. 3 included an opening prayer by Lee Hicks, MD. Benton’s primary gynecologic oncologist provider, Hope Cottrill, MD; and Lori Matthews of the Baptist Health Foundation Lexington, also spoke. Family members joined in via Zoom.

“You have always shown us how to celebrate the good,” Dr. Hicks told Benton. “That is what life is all about and I appreciate that very much.”

According to Baptist Health Lexington, in 2018 Benton, who lives in Frankfort, visited three different doctors before arriving at the emergency room at Baptist Health Lexington. “When I walked in the emergency room with my friends, it was the first time someone was listening to me,” she said. She was soon diagnosed with ovarian cancer and has received treatment at the hospital, where over the years she has grown close to the staff.

She has also become an advocate for healthcare and education about ovarian cancer by sharing her journey and inspiring others. “It’s known as the silent killer,” she said. “Because ovarian cancer is so hard to diagnose, it’s important that we know what those symptoms are.”

The plaque that now hangs in the infusion bay named in her honor is a tribute to her spirit as a cancer survivor. “I’m trying really hard to live each day to the fullest,” she said. “Taking it each day at a time and embracing the things around us that are so important.”

When ovarian cancer first develops, the symptoms might not be that noticeable, or they could be attributed to other, more common conditions. Make an appointment with your provider if you have any signs or symptoms that worry you.

According to Baptist Health Lexington, signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer may include:

Abdominal bloating or swelling

Quickly feeling full when eating

Weight loss

Discomfort in the pelvic area

Fatigue

Back pain

Changes in bowel habits, such as constipation

A frequent need to urinate

For more information about the Baptist Health Lexington cancer center, call 859.260.4270 or click HERE.