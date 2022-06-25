Annual OutWOD raises money for HIV testing during Pride Week

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Pride Week continues in Lexington with events happening leading into Saturday’s Pride Festival.

On Friday, one event got people active all to raise money for a good cause that benefits the LGBTQ+ community.

At Crossfit Maximus, it was all sweat and pain as people tested their limits through a tough workout. It was all part of the third annual “OUT”WOD hosted by the gym. The event brings the LGBTQ+ community and their allies together.

“There is inclusion here, especially at Crossfit Maximus, in that we love everyone here. We’re open to everyone, we accept everyone. We just want everyone to come in and have a good time, get that good community feeling. That’s the most important part,” said Cory Payton, a lead organizer of the event.

This year, all money raised from the event is going to AVOL Kentucky.

“I think this is one of the coolest things we’ve ever done,” said Anthony Smallwood, the community engagement manager for AVOl. “For a gym to step forward and say we wanna hold an event just for you, just for AVOL, to support people that are living with, it’s a big deal.”

The non-profit provides anonymous STD testing, rent assistance, and other programs and services to those in need.

“We make sure people are in a comfortable and safe housed situation so that they can focus on staying healthy,” said Smallwood.

The event included raffles and people dressed in their best costumes, all to support the cause.

“Helps me realize, a lot of my friends are LGBTQ+ and its definitely nice to see that what I’m doing is helping essentially them,” said Payton.

The support also meant a lot to a non-profit that gives so much back to the community.

“Just everyone is coming together in supporting each other, it’s probably one of my favorite times of the year because that’s when we shine the brightest,” said Smallwood.