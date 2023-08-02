Outdoor warning siren FAQs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Department of Emergency Management in Lexington controls the 30 outdoor warning sirens located in parks throughout Fayette County and the downtown area.

The sirens serve as a warning to people who are outdoors that there’s potentially hazardous weather incoming.

They’re tested on the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.

Here’s a list of some frequently asked questions, and their answers, about outdoor warning sirens:

Why are they called outdoor warning sirens?

Their primary purpose is to alert people who are outside to weather emergencies, as well as chemical or other emergencies incoming.

What should I do if I hear an outdoor warning siren?

You should seek shelter inside immediately. Once inside, turn on the news, download the ABC 36 app for live notifications of a storm and find a radio for further information.

Why are the sirens located in parks?

Since the primary purpose of the outdoor warning sirens is to alert people who are outside to severe weather or chemical emergencies, the sirens were placed in locations that routinely have large public outdoor gatherings.

Where are Fayette County’s sirens located?

Masterson Station Park (3051 Leestown Road) Shillitos Park (3399 Brunswick Drive) Tates Creek Golf Course (1400 Gainesway Drive) Jacobson Park (4001 Athens-Boonesboro) Woodland Park (801 East High Street) Douglass Park (726 Georgetown St) Veterans Park (650 Southpoint Drive) Constitution Park (1670 Old Paris Road) Kirklevington Park (396 Redding Rd) Cardinal Run Park (2101 Parkers Mill Rd) Kenawood Park (612 Bryanwood Parkway) University of Kentucky Siren (Wildcat Ct.) Idlehour Park (212 Saint Ann Drive) Castlewood Park (201 Castlewood Drive) Highland Park (1191 Mark Ave.) Southland Park (800 Laramie Dr.) Meadowthorpe Park (333 Larch Lane) Valley Park (2120 Deauville Drive) Athens Park (5780 Athens-Boonesboro) Coolivan Park (550 W. Sixth St.) Pleasant Ridge Park (1350 Pleasant Ridge Dr.) Garden Springs Park (2005 Dogwood Drive) Mary Todd Park (525 Rodgers Road) Gainesway Park (1201 Centre Parkway) Landsdowne-Merrick Park (3190 Montavesta Rd.) Kentucky Horse Park Downtown Lexington – Fayette County Circuit Court (150 North Limestone St.) Gay Brewer Jr. Golf Course at Picadome – 469 Parkway Dr. (near St. Joseph’s Hospital) Raven Run (3886 Raven Run Way) Hisle Park (3551 Briar Hill Rd)

To listen to the different types of warning sounds, head here: Outdoor Warning Sirens Sounds

If you need more information, you can contact Tim Brandewie with Lexington Emergency Management at 859-280-8080.