“Our lives matter, too”: Lexington homeless man speaks out against hate

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington homeless man is speaking out after he says he’s faced negligence and hatefulness from people in the city.

“We’re all human. Deep down, no matter what your living situation is,” said Aaron Self. “No matter what skin color you are or anything if we were to take a knife and we were to cut our arm, we’re still gonna bleed red.”

Self says he became homeless after a breakup in Arizona and left behind everything he had.

He says it’s been hard for him to make ends meet, even while holding a full time construction job.

Self says he’s been threatened by civilians and wants to spread the message that homeless lives matter.

He wants people to know that some of the homeless population aren’t bad people.

“A change I want to see is society caring more. And the disrespect and hatefulness towards the homeless and the threatening and all the other nonsense and harassment and everything else to stop. Just come to a complete cease,” said Self.

Self says he’d like to see more resources for homeless men and is advocating for improvements to several local non-profits to do a better job of caring for those in need.