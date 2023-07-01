Organizations team up to open gender-affirming care closet

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Saturday, two organizations teamed up to reveal a new resource for the LGBTQIA+ community in Lexington and surrounding areas .

Open Doors Counseling Center and the Ahava Center for Spiritual Living partnered up to open “The Rainbow Closet.”

The closet is located at the Ahava Center at 168 Burt Road. The closet provides free gender-affirming clothing and provides support for transgender youth, including clothes, binders, and makeup.

Organizers say the closet has been in the works for months. It came out of a desire to help the LGBTQIA+ community, including those who identify as transgender and non-binary.

Kyle May of Open Doors says he hopes the closet will help fill a gap to provide a safe place for the LGBTQIA+ community to find what they need.

“What we were recognizing as a need was there was several people who were needing clothing or other resources like binders or makeup or whatever. But it can be very uncomfortable to go to retail stores to shop for those items because you may feel unsafe or maybe someone will harrass you or mistreat you,” says Kyle May of Open Doors Counseling.

May says they have funding available so if they don’t have what you’re looking for in stock- they can purchase that for you. Other organizations have helped raise money for the cause.

For more information about the Rainbow Closet, you can call the Open Doors Counseling Center at (606)-776-6185.

For more information about Open Doors Counseling, click here. To find out more about the Ahava Center, click here.