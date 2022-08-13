Organizations raise money for kids in need through car show

Money raised will go to the non-profit Project Kids 1st.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The third annual Cruising for the Kids at the Lexington Legends baseball field brought more than 100 cars out, all to raise money for kids in need.

The event was sponsored by the Toy Factory. Money raised will go to the non-profit Project Kids 1st.

The nonprofit helps families pay for tuition and fees so kids can play sports.

There were also free haircuts and kids treats.

“To be able to help kids that normally can’t pay for basketball, football, soccer, cheerleading. We try to help kids to be able to fund those types of things to be able to them,” said owner of the Toy Factor Nick Cooper.

The event also had donation drop off locations for flood relief items, which will go to help Eastern Kentucky.