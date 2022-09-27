Order issued to lift restrictions on Kentucky crews heading to Florida amid Hurricane Ian

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an order to help speed emergency crews to Florida amid Hurricane Ian.

The order exempts drivers of commercial vehicles, heading to Florida to help restore power and clean debris when needed, from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations. The vehicles also are exempt from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads, and International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief supplies and services.

The order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 20. Contracted drivers must have a copy of this order in their vehicles.

“We in Kentucky know all too well the devastating effects severe weather can have on communities, and this order helps ensure there’s no delay in getting necessary equipment and assistance into a disaster area,” Gray said in a press release.

To view the full order, click here.