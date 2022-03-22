“Orbeez Challenge” raising concerns for kids, parents

The challenge encourages kids to shoot at people and cars using small gel like beads called Orbeez, which can be purchased at stores like Walmart.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A urgent warning about a growing trend on social media that’s injuring kids. It’s called the “Orbeez Challenge” and it has parents concerned about their children’s safety.

One Scott County teenager says she and her friends are victims of the challenge.

“It was just overall a really traumatic experience,” Olivia Martin said. “These boys at my school, they’re ganging up in one little car and they’re all hanging out the window shooting at people as they drive by.”

The challenge encourages kids to shoot at people and cars using airsoft guns and small gel-like beads called Orbeez, which can be purchased at stores like Walmart.

“So these Orbeez were frozen. People are freezing them and shooting with them. And it’s also motorized so it’s like if someone were to throw a rock at you, like it stings really bad,” Martin said.

These pictures show some of the marks left behind on the bodies of Olivia and her friends.

“I get a phone call from her, and she’s screaming, she’s crying, she says ‘momma they shot us. They shot me and my friend. They shot us, they came after us.’ and my heart just sank,” Lora said.

Police are also raising awareness, hoping to discourage anyone from taking part in a trend that can cause harm.

The Lexington Police Department telling ABC 36, quote: “Individuals can face criminal charges from causing injury to a person or animal or damage to property. Any activities that cause damage or injury to a person, animal or property are considered crimes.”

The Martins say they plan to pursue charges against the individuals responsible.

“If you’re kids, just be smart. Don’t use them in place you know you shouldn’t use them, especially at school. And don’t go in public and shoot at random people. Just keep it at home, do it in your backyard where it’s just you all. Don’t involve everybody else that is just trying to live their life,” Olivia said.

They also encourage other parents to talk to their kids about the harm and consequences this challenge can have.