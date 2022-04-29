Optimist Club trailer reported stolen in Laurel County

Video surveillance shows a two-tone late 1980's model Ford Pickup truck hook onto the trailer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a trailer was reported stolen early Thursday morning from the Optimist Club facility off Sinking Creek Road, about three miles west of London.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 2006 Haulin 30 foot white utility trailer has Optimist letters and logo visible on all sides.

If you have any information, you should contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600. You can also email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com or send a Facebook message to the sheriff’s office HERE.