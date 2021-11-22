Operations to continue near Greenwich Pike/KY 1876

Monday, Nov. 22 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that operations are scheduled to continue near Greenwich Pike/KY 1876 in Lexington.

Greenwich Pike/KY 1876

ditching and shouldering work will be in effect for Russell Cave Road/KY 353 between milepoints 0.0 and 0.25

motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties