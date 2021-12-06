Operations scheduled for US 460 in Bourbon County

The traveling public will be informed of changes, and impacts to traffic patterns through advisories furnished to media outlets.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled beginning operations for US 460 in Bourbon County. Preparation will begin for a grade and drain project. The anticipated completion date is Nov. 15, 2023.

Note : Introductory work will start at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, December 6

US 460

During the course of the project:

the route could have alternating lane closures with flaggers onsite

weekend operations are possible during the project timeline

side roads could be closed for short periods of time for construction to be completed

detour routes may be necessary for motorists to utilize

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties