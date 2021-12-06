Operations scheduled for US 460 in Bourbon County
The traveling public will be informed of changes, and impacts to traffic patterns through advisories furnished to media outlets.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled beginning operations for US 460 in Bourbon County. Preparation will begin for a grade and drain project. The anticipated completion date is Nov. 15, 2023.
Note: Introductory work will start at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, December 6
US 460
During the course of the project:
- the route could have alternating lane closures with flaggers onsite
- weekend operations are possible during the project timeline
- side roads could be closed for short periods of time for construction to be completed
- detour routes may be necessary for motorists to utilize
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties