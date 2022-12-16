Operation: Secret Santa looking for volunteers, donations

The organization helps Santa visit Central Kentucky kids and families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Have you ever wondered who helps Santa Claus deliver toys to everyone here in Central Kentucky?

Essentially, that’s what Operation: Secret Santa does. Visiting its Winchester Road location is like peeking into Santa’s Workshop. Each year, the organization helps bring toys and food to families who might not have expected a visit from Santa Claus.

Executive Director Katie Keys says the idea was born six years ago, when she and her children dropped off presents to families in need. After posting to social media, she said people immediately chimed in asking how they could help.

“A few years ago I saw some need in the community. And a lot of it was not financial but just some families that were going through some tough times and needed some extra Christmas magic,” said Keys.

This year, the organization says it’s planning to serve more than 2,000 families found through a nomination process.

“To pull this off, there will be over 1,000 total volunteer shifts, between the food, the workshop shifts, and the day-of deliveries,” said Keys.

Inside Operation: Secret Santa, there’s anywhere from 7,000 to 8,000 toys. Keys says the need for donations is still great, concerned the organization might not be able to serve every family this year due to the amount of people nominated.

“Since we started doing this we’ve always been able to serve every family. Not sure we’re going to be able to pull that off without some help from the community. It’s more than double our numbers from last year,” said Keys.

Keys says the organization collects presents year-round for kids of all ages, but this year, the need is especially great for teens.

“There’s not a lot of programs that serve teenagers and they’re going through a lot right now, so they could use some extra love from the community. So that’s an area we could really use a lot of gifts in,” said Keys.

Though Keys says there’s still a need for volunteers as Christmas Eve gets closer, she’s confident the community will pull through.

“For this to get pulled off, we have to come together in so many different ways. We always take a step back and see how it all came together and it’s just overwhelmingly beautiful,” said Keys.

Operation: Secret Santa is still collecting donations up until the evening of December 22nd at its workshop location and select drop-off locations around Lexington.

If you’re interested in donating or getting involved, click here.

For a list of events coming up, click here.