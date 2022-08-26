Operation Christmas Child event to be held Saturday

Operation Christmas Child gives children around the world the chance to enjoy Christmas by opening a gift just for them

The Operation Christmas Child Boonesboro Area team is preparing for the holiday season by hosting an Operation Christmas Child workshop and speaker event this Saturday.

The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to provide local partners with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to reach out to children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to receive such gifts.

Edouard Ndecky received a shoebox when he was 14 years old and says it changed his life.

“I love this project. I love Operation Christmas Child because I was one of the kids that received it in my country, and because of that box, this project changed my life. It just changed everything. It’s why I am involved as a spokesperson.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday morning at Grace Baptist Church in Lexington from 10 to 11 AM. Registration starts at 9:45 AM, and event officials say free shoeboxes will be available upon arrival.