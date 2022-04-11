Opening weekend at Keeneland Spring Meet wraps up Sunday

Image courtesy: Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The first full weekend of Keeneland horse racing wrapped up today under sunny skies.

Thousands of people poured through the gates to enjoy the races. Sunday was Kid’s Club Family Day, so children’s activities took place on the north terrace.

Overall, there were about nine races to close out opening weekend.

Some people we spoke with say they’ve been coming for years.

“Keeneland is our very favorite track,” said Irene Davis. “It’s the classiest track. We live in Virginia, so we visit most of the east coast tracks. This track is by far the best track we’ve been to. And we enjoy it because they care about people.”

Others say this weekend was their first time.

“It feels like nothing I’ve ever experienced before because it’s my first time,” said Dorris Agbevivi. “I’m loving the place and my first time even touching a horse so close, so you can imagine, I’m very excited, I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to touching even better of the horses, so it’s going to be good.”

The Keeneland spring meet runs through April 29th.