One person taken to hospital after house fire in Winchester

Fire officials say eight people were living in the home

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ)- Around 11:00 A.M. Monday, the Winchester Fire Department was called out to West Hickman Street.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor where investigators believe the fire started.

It took an hour and a half for the fire to be put out.

Fire officials say there were eight people living in the home and one was taken to the hospital with minor burns.