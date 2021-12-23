One person killed, another seriously injured in Scott County crash

Deputies called around 7 p.m. about a two vehicle crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Scott County late Wednesday evening.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about a two vehicle crash around 7 p.m. on I-75 Southbound near the 122 mile marker. Deputies said they found one of the victims deceased on scene and a second victim was taken to UK Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No names of the individuals have been released.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate.

Two lanes of I-75 South are blocked and will remain closed for the next couple of hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC 36 for updates.