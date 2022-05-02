One person injured, two mobile homes damaged by fire in Lexington

The fire happened on West Loudon Avenue just after 4:00 p.m. Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two mobile homes were damaged by fire and one person was taken to UK Hospital with a minor injury on Monday afternoon in Lexington, according to firefighters.

Investigators say the call came in just after 4:00 p.m. about a mobile home fire in a trailer park in the 100 block of West Loudon Avenue.

Firefighters say one person suffered a minor injury while breaking out a window in the one of the home’s to make sure everyone was out.

West Loudon Avenue was shut down between North Broadway and Limestone Street during a portion of rush hour while crews battled the fire. The road was closed just over an hour.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation.