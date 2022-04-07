One person injured in Pineville business fire

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Tennessee with burns

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person suffered burns in a large business fire in Pineville on Thursday afternoon.

Bell County Emergency Dispatch says around 12:30 p.m., a fire broke out at Moe’s Garage on Highway 119.

Dispatch says the business was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

One person was airlifted to UT Hospital in Tennessee with burns, according to dispatch. The victim’s name wasn’t released.

Dispatch says the fire is out, other than a few hot spots being monitored by firefighters.

The cause is under investigation.