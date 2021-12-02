Police: One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Lexington on Wednesday night.

Police say it happened just before 8 p.m. on Richmond Road and Sherman Avenue. According to police, a car was driving in-bound on Richmond Road when the driver of an SUV on Sherman Avenue pulled out in front of them. The SUV flipped and hit a telephone pole.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with what police say are not considered life-threatening injuries.

No charges are expected in the crash, according to police.