One person dead, another found shot at accident scene in Lexington

The call came in just before 9:00 p.m. at Price Road and Fairdale Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead and another person with a gunshot wound was rushed to a hospital Thursday night in Lexington, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say the call came in at 8:52 p.m. at Price Road and Fairdale Drive.

Police say when officers arrived, they found one person dead inside a vehicle, but didn’t immediately know how or why the person died. They say another person at the scene was suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital.

