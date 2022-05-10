One person dead in overnight fire in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead following a devastating house fire overnight in Pulaski County.

According to the Woodstock Fire Department, the fire happened overnight at a home of Liberty Road near Highway 70.

Emergency crews from Woodstock, Rockcastle County, and Eubank each assisted in helping put out the fire.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

ABC 36 will continue to update you as we learn more.