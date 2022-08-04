One person dead after plane crash

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has died after a small plane crash in Harrison County.

According to a report in the Cynthiana Democrat, a small-engine plane crashed while landing at Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport.

The report says it happened around 5PM on Wednesday on the east end of the runway.

The pilot was taken to a hospital in Lexington with injuries, while a female passenger died at the hospital.

The FAA says it’s investigating the cause of the crash.