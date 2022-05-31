‘One Parent Scholar’ helps single parents earn degrees and certificates

Thirty-six single parents graduated with post-secondary degrees and certificates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, 36 single-parents graduated with post-secondary degrees and certificates, proving it is possible to raise a child and get a degree at the same time.

Caci Hisle earned her diploma. She tells ABC 36 News the tassel was worth the hassle and the experience taught her a valuable lesson about herself.

“You don’t have to be with the person you made your child with is the best was to put that. There’s a story after that relationship and you can move on from that,” says Hisle.

Hisle says ‘One Parent Scholar House’ helped her write her story and so many others. She says the center helped provide an education for her and her children.

Kids of parents who are full-time students can attend a child development center or go to a local school, allowing the parent the ability to work full-time and pursue their education. Single parents can also get help with finding affordable housing

“Honestly I would not have made it into med school without living here. It’s valuable to live here and have neighbors and people in the community that actually care about your success and care about your child, children,” says Hisle.

Through this program, parents have received degrees in subjects like biology and education and even a master’s degree. For Hisle, the program helped redefine parenthood.

“It’s not one definition and there’s no one right path, and this place will help you find people you can relate to or help you find the resources that you need to figure out what you need help with,” says Hisle.

To be eligible, parents must be a high school graduate or have a GED, be enrolled full-time in a post-secondary institution, be a single parent with primary custody, have at least one child who is daycare eligible, be at least 18 years old and eligible for Section 8 Housing. Residents find the program themselves on the Internet or through a friend, but many are referrals as well through college or high school counselors, other non-profits like Step-by-Step or government agencies like Family Care Center.