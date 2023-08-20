One injured in Sunday morning shooting

Police lights | Courtesy: MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to an injury collision around 2:30 a.m in the area of West Main Street and Buchanan Street.

They say when they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a light pole. They say the driver had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.