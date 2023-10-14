One injured in overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One person has been injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in Lexington.

Lexington police say officers arrived around midnight to the 200-block of Fairdale Drive to reports of a person who’d been shot.

When they arrived, they found a person with a gun shot wound.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital and is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lexington police or submit a tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.