One dead, one arrested following Woodford County crash

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A woman is dead and a man has been arrested after a fatal vehicle crash in Woodford County Friday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police say a crash happened around 4 p.m. Friday near the 64 mile marker of Bluegrass Parkway in Woodford County.

KSP says a Ford Explorer, driven by Justin Vanderwater, veered into the emergency lane and hit a pedestrian who was trying to strap cargo down on a trailer. The victim, identified as 44-year-old Heather Sowers, was killed in the crash.

KSP says Vanderwater was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, wanton endangerment, and vehicular homicide. He’s currently behind bars at the Woodford County Detention Center.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.