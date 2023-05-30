One dead after police pursuit in Georgetown; alleged impaired driver arrested

Deionta Catlett

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)

5/30/23, 4 p.m.

The alleged impaired driver has been identified as Deionta Catlett, SCSO said Tuesday afternoon.

He’s been arrested and is charged with the following:

Speeding 26 mph or greater

Reckless driving

Fleeing or evading police

Wanton endangerment

Operating on suspended or revoked license

Driving without a license

No registration plates

Failure to maintain required insurance

Disregarding traffic

Non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

Manslaughter

2 warrants from other police agencies

According to the SCSO, Catlett caused the crash which resulted in the death of another person.

5/30/23, 9:35 a.m.

One person died after a police pursuit in Georgetown Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Darin Allgood, police were pursuing an impaired driver on North 25 when the driver made a U-turn on Burton Pike, then headed back south on 25. The driver then drove across the median and hit another car.

The driver of the car that was hit died.

The alleged impaired driver was taken to a local hospital.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story.