One dead after police pursuit in Georgetown; alleged impaired driver arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)
5/30/23, 4 p.m.
The alleged impaired driver has been identified as Deionta Catlett, SCSO said Tuesday afternoon.
He’s been arrested and is charged with the following:
- Speeding 26 mph or greater
- Reckless driving
- Fleeing or evading police
- Wanton endangerment
- Operating on suspended or revoked license
- Driving without a license
- No registration plates
- Failure to maintain required insurance
- Disregarding traffic
- Non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
- Manslaughter
- 2 warrants from other police agencies
According to the SCSO, Catlett caused the crash which resulted in the death of another person.
5/30/23, 9:35 a.m.
One person died after a police pursuit in Georgetown Tuesday morning.
According to Chief Darin Allgood, police were pursuing an impaired driver on North 25 when the driver made a U-turn on Burton Pike, then headed back south on 25. The driver then drove across the median and hit another car.
The driver of the car that was hit died.
The alleged impaired driver was taken to a local hospital.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates