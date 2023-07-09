One dead after an officer-involved shooting in Kenton County
COVINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man is dead following an officer involved shooting in Kenton County. KSP says the incident happened Sunday around 12:20 p.m.
The incident happened on Glenway Avenue in Covington.
KSP says they were requested to investigate by the Covington Police Department.
A Covington police officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital and where he was pronounced dead.
KSP says the investigation remains ongoing.