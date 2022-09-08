One arrested in connection to shooting at house party near UK campus

9/8/22, 7:59 a.m.

One person has been arrested in connection to an overnight shooting at a house party just off the University of Kentucky’s campus.

Lexington police have arrested 19-year-old Jason Almanza-Arroyo. He’s charged with 1st degree wanton endangerment, 2nd degree disorderly conduct, 3rd degree assault and alcohol intoxication in a public place. In addition, police say two other arrests were made that are unrelated to the shooting. However, additional charges are pending for those arrests.

Almanza-Arroyo is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

9/8/22, 4:09 a.m.

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened at a house party just off the University of Kentucky’s campus.

Lexington police say one student was shot and 10 were injured by shrapnel and debris following a house party Wednesday night.

Two people have been arrested, but three people total have been detained in connection to a fight at the party. UK police say two people showed up uninvited to the party, causing a fight to break out.

One shot was fired, hitting a female student in the leg. She was taken to UK Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shrapnel and debris injured 10 other students, but the injuries don’t appear to be from additional gunshots. All were taken to UK Chandler Hospital and both Lexington and UK police confirmed no injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

“None of these injuries have been reported as life-threatening right now. Lexington Police has three individuals in reference to this incident which we do believe is contained to a single basement in a residency on University Avenue,” said Lexington Police Lt. Brian Martin.

The two suspects arrested are not UK students.

This is a developing story.