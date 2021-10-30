One arrest, one suspect at-large following armed robbery in Lexington

Police say a business was held-up Friday evening on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man has been arrested, another is still on the loose following an armed robbery of a business Friday night, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say the business was held-up just after 7:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Versailles Road.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers spotted one of the suspect’s on Cambridge Drive and arrested him, according to police. His name wasn’t released.

Investigators say they’re still looking for the second suspect.

Police say no one was hurt in the armed robbery.