One and done, UK’s Dare Rosenthal entering the NFL Draft

The offensive tackle started all 12 regular season games for Kentucky before sitting out the Citrus Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another brick out of the Big Blue Wall as offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal announced on Wednesday he will not return to Kentucky for his senior season and will enter the NFL Draft.

The 6’7,” 325-pound Rosenthal started all 12 regular season games at left tackle during his one season at Kentucky. He sat out the Vrbo Citrus Bowl due to COVID protocols. The four-star recruit out of high school in the class of 2018 transferred to Kentucky from LSU.

Rosenthal was a key piece of UK’s Big Blue Wall, which was one of four finalists for the Joe Moore Award which recognizes the top offensive line unit in college football.

UK will now have to replace both starting tackles in Rosenthal and two-time All-American Darian Kinnard and starting center Luke Fortner. Most expect the Wildcats to look to the transfer portal for possible replacements.

Here is Rosenthal’s announcement on social media:

“First, I want to thank God, without God none of this would be possible. These last three years at Kentucky and LSU, two great institutions, have been unforgettable and a blessing. I would like to thank Coach O, Coach Stoops, and the rest of both staffs for recruiting me and developing me into the man I am today. I can’t be more thankful for you guys.

Most importantly, I would like to thank my family and everybody from the 318 for the unconditional love, support and motivation. I wouldn’t be here today without each and everyone of y’all.

To my teammates, thank you for the lifelong memories we’ve created and the brotherhood we’ll always share. We pushed each other to be the best day in and day out.

I would also like to thank the fans. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent both Kentucky and LSU and after discussions with my family and coahces, I am excited to prepare for the next step in my journey and enter the NFL draft.”